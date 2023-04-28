Northwest Side Chicago businesses burglarized, CPD warns

Chicago police are warning of Northwest Side business burglaries on Diversey and Fullerton this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are alerting businesses on the city's Northwest Side about several overnight burglaries this week.

Two burglaries happened near Diversey and Leclaire avenues, one on Sunday, and the other on Wednesday.

A business near Fullerton and Keeler avenues was also targeted on Wednesday.

El Taconazo restaurant was one of the businesses damaged.

All the incidents took place while the businesses were closed, and the suspect gained entry using a cinder block to smash windows.

Once inside, the suspect rummaged through the businesses, taking cash, cash registers and food items.

Chicago police said no arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as male; 5-feet, 6-inches to 5-feet, 7-inches tall; and wearing a yellow ski cap and brown jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area 5 at (312) 746-7394.

