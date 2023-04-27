Chicago crime: Masked gunmen rob Logan Square liquor store, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two suspects wearing ski masks and armed with handguns robbed a liquor store in Logan Square Wednesday night, Chicago police said.
The robbery occurred in the 10:08 p.m. in the 3500-block of West Fullerton Avenue.
Police said the suspects entered the store and announced a robbery. They took money from the clerk and also robbed a male customer, police said.
The suspects fled the scene in a white Volkswagen sedan.
No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.
