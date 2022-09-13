2 hospitalized after driver hits pedestrian in Norwood Park, CPD says

Two people were hospitalized after a driver hit a pedestrian near Devon and Merrimac in the Norwood Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were hospitalized after a driver hit a pedestrian on Chicago's Far Northwest Side Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the scene of the crash around 10 a.m. near Devon and Merrimac in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

Right now, there's no word on their conditions. People who live nearby said speeding is an ongoing problem in the neighborhood and safety changes need to be made.

"I would probably say, maybe put up a traffic light or something like that, so this way it gives somebody the opportunity to cross the street with a little bit of safety," resident Perry Demos said.

Police have not said if the driver will face any charges.