Rideshare driver carjacked in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

A 32-year-old rideshare driver was sitting in his 2019 Nissan hatchback in the 3300-block of West Carroll Avenue at about 11:46 p.m. when police said four males suspects approached him.

Police said the suspects forced the victim out of his vehicle and took off in his Nissan.

No one was injured and no one is in custody, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.

