Woman carjacked by armed group in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old woman was carjacked by an armed group in Lincoln Park Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The woman was pulling out of a parking lot in the 1100-block of West Wrightwood Avenue at about 9:10 p.m. when police said five male suspects got out of a black SUV and forced her out at gunpoint.

Police said some of the carjackers fled in the victim's 2023 Chevy Malibu.

The unoccupied car was found in the area of Southport Avenue and Diversey Parkway. Police were on the scene dusting the vehicle for fingerprints.

Police said the woman was not injured. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

