Chicago crime: Man carjacked at gunpoint at North Side White Castle

Chicago police are looking for three men who carjacked a victim at a White Castle restaurant early Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 59-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in a White Castle drive-thru in the Edgewater neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was inside of his silver Toyota Sienna at about 3:20 a.m. at the restaurant in the 5900-block of North Ridge Road when police said a red SUV approached

Three male suspects got out of the red SUV, displayed guns and demanded the victim's vehicle, police said.

The victim complied and gave the suspects his car, which they got into and fled northbound, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood