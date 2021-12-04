carjacking

GPS tracking device helps police find vehicle after owner carjacked in Bucktown

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Carjacking victim helps police find vehicle with GPS tracking device

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A carjacking victim is speaking out and sharing some advice for others.

Brian Domingo said he was in the 2000 block of N Wolcott Ave, in the Bucktown neighborhood Thursday night, when two people with guns walked up, demanded his car and then took off.

He said, thanks to its GPS tracking device, his car has since been found.

"This was amazing. The moment I gave them the immediate location where it was at, they radioed dispatch and identified visual of the car right away," he said.

Domingo said he's grateful for the quick actions of the Chicago police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobucktownchicago crimestolen cargpschicago police departmentcarjackingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
South Side carjackings target rideshare drivers
State Sen. Kimberly Lightford recounts harrowing carjacking details
US congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia
State Sen. Kimberly Lightford, husband carjacked in Broadview
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News