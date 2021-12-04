GPS tracking device helps police find vehicle after owner carjacked in Bucktown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A carjacking victim is speaking out and sharing some advice for others.Brian Domingo said he was in the 2000 block of N Wolcott Ave, in the Bucktown neighborhood Thursday night, when two people with guns walked up, demanded his car and then took off.He said, thanks to its GPS tracking device, his car has since been found."This was amazing. The moment I gave them the immediate location where it was at, they radioed dispatch and identified visual of the car right away," he said.Domingo said he's grateful for the quick actions of the Chicago police.