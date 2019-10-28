Chicago couple takes dramatic smoky wildfire wedding photo in California

By Liz Kreutz
KENWOOD, Calif. -- The show must gone on -- even during the massive Kincade Fire in Northern California's Sonoma County.

Karna Roa, a Bay Area based wedding photographer, captured this dramatic photo of a bride and groom getting married in Kenwood on Saturday while the Kincade Fire burned just miles away.

"Beautiful wedding at Chateau St Jean yesterday," Roa posted on Facebook Sunday. "This lovely couple flew from Chicago for their gorgeous destination in the wine country."

Roa said the wedding venue, Chateau St. Jean in Kenwood, was not evacuated until Sunday, although many of the guests had to be evacuated from their Airbnbs on Saturday.

Still, the event went on.
The couple posed with air masks as Roa created this wedding photo inspired by "American Gothic."

After she posted it on social media, the picture went viral drawing attention from around the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wildfireweddingsu.s. & worldkincade firephotographyweddingviral
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump in Chicago on first official city visit
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech at conference
City reaches deal with SEIU, talks resume with CTU; classes canceled Monday
Rev. Jackson, treasurer's office offer property tax assistance to homeowners
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
24 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Cubs officially make David Ross new team manager
Show More
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
Indiana eatery put price on burglars' heads; Offers free BBQ for life
Apple unveils pricier AirPods Pro with new design and noise cancellation
State Rep. Luis Arroyo faces federal public corruption charge
More TOP STORIES News