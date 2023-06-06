Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle on NW Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man riding a bike was critically injured Monday night when a vehicle hit him on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

The 43-year-old cyclist went through a red light at an intersection in the 2600-block of North Pulaski Road just after 11:30 p.m., and the southbound vehicle hit him, CPD said.

He suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body, and Chicago fire crews took him to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not cited.

Area detectives continue to investigate the incident.

