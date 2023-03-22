Chicago police said a 79-year-old woman was killed in a crash that injured seven others, including children, on the Northwest Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police: Woman, 79, killed in NW Side crash that injured 6 others, including children

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 79-year-old woman has died in a crash on the Northwest Side that injured seven others, including children, Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred in the 3400-block of West Peterson Avenue at about 7:52 p.m.

Police said a 44-year-old man was driving east on Peterson Avenue with five passengers inside when his vehicle was hit in the intersection by an 18 year old in a sedan.

Both drivers were transported to hospital in fair condition while a 36-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were transported to hospitals in critical condition.

Two children, a three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Police said they're continuing to investigate the crash and the identity of the 79 year old killed hasn't been released.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.