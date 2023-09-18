WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police: Motorcyclist killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 18, 2023 10:39AM
Motorcyclist killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The 25-year-old man was driving the motorcycle northbound in the 3600-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 11:36 p.m. when police said he lost control and struck a guard rail.

Police said the man landed in the southbound lanes and was then struck by a passing vehicle.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW