Gresham crash: 1 dead after being hit by vehicle on South Side, Chicago police say

There was a deadly Chicago crash on South May Street in Gresham early Tuesday morning, CPD said. One person died in the incident.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An individual died after a vehicle hit him early Tuesday morning in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Officers responded just after 2:50 a.m. to the 8800-block of South May Street and found an unidentified male victim, who had been hit.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the victim had suffered blunt force trauma to the body, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. He later died, CPD said.

No other details about the victim were immediately released, and it was not clear if any charges were pending.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.