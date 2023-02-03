Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in north suburbs: Wheeling police

Woman killed walked onto road in area where there weren't any pedestrian traffic controls, police said

A Wheeling crash killed a pedestrian on Wolf Road near Manchester Drive Thursday night, police say. The area did not have pedestrian traffic controls.

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed after two vehicles hit her in north suburban Wheeling Thursday night, police said.

The 53-year-old Wheeling woman walked onto Wolf Road near Manchester Drive just after 9:30 p.m., and two vehicles traveling north hit her, Wheeling police said.

Police said there is one northbound and one southbound lane separated by a median in that residential area, and there are not any pedestrian traffic controls.

The drivers of both vehicles stayed on the scene, and are cooperating with the investigation. Neither showed signs of impairment, police said.

The Wheeling Police Department and the Northwest Suburban Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team are investigating the incident.