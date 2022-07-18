car into building

2 injured after cars hit building in Jefferson Park crash: Chicago police

Man driving Lincoln SUV hit woman driving Ford SUV, CPD said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2 injured after cars hit Jefferson Park building: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured early Monday morning after two cars went into a building after getting into a crash in Jefferson Park, Chicago police said.

A man was driving a Lincoln SUV south in the 5000-block of North Cicero Avenue just before 4:45 a.m. when he hit a woman driving a Ford SUV and then both cars went into the side of a building, according to CPD.

RELATED: Chicago crash: Man dead after crashing into elementary school in East Hyde Park, police say

The man was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, and the woman was taken to Lutheran General in Park Ridge, both with unspecified injuries.

Citations are pending, police said, and the building inspector has been requested to the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagojefferson parkcar crashcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR INTO BUILDING
Lawsuit alleges excessive force by Dolton police in shooting death
Man crashes SUV into Chicago elementary school, dies, police say
Stolen car crashes into Near North Side restaurant, 6 hurt: officials
6 injured when car crashes into Near North Side restaurant: CFD
TOP STORIES
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead; witness killed gunman, police say
Video shows drag racing in West Loop; aldermen to consider ordinance
On the Red Carpet previews the 2022 ESPY Awards
Another CPD officer dies by suicide, marking 3rd this month
Police warn of string of U of C robberies
2 women attacked, robbed at knife-point on CTA Red Line in Loop: CPD
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
Show More
21 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
New efforts to revive cold case of teen found dead 15 years ago
What to do if you receive a spam text messages
2 planes collide at airport near Las Vegas, killing 4 people
Rare orange lobster named Cheddar saved from becoming seafood
More TOP STORIES News