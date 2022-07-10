car into building

Chicago crash: Man found dead after crashing into elementary school in East Hyde Park, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man found dead after crashing into school on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead after crashing into an elementary school on the city's South Side on Sunday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.



The crash happened at about 6:50 a.m. at Bret Harte Elementary School in the East Hyde Park neighborhood's 5600 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said. It appeared that the driver, 60 years old, lost consciousness before crashing.

The Major Accidents Unit and the medical examiner are investigating, police said.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.

