Chicago crash: Man found dead after crashing into elementary school in East Hyde Park, police say

0716 hrs Level 1 Hazmat

1556 E 56th St (Bret Harte School) CFD responded for an auto in to the 2 story 150 x75 elementary school building after a traffic crash. Van struck a gas line. Peoples Gas contacted and on scene. Immediate response requested from the building dept, — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 10, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead after crashing into an elementary school on the city's South Side on Sunday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.The crash happened at about 6:50 a.m. at Bret Harte Elementary School in the East Hyde Park neighborhood's 5600 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said. It appeared that the driver, 60 years old, lost consciousness before crashing.The Major Accidents Unit and the medical examiner are investigating, police said.Police did not provide further information about the incident.