Thieves target 8 businesses, some minutes apart, on Northwest Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a burglary alert Monday for Chicago's Northwest Side.

Thieves targeted eight businesses in the Norwood Park, Union Ridge, Portage Park, Irving Park, Jefferson Park and Bucktown neighborhoods on Sunday and Monday.

Police said two or three men broke into the businesses before dawn.

They smashed the front glass door or a side window to get in.

Then they took money from cash registers and ATMs.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:



5300-block of North Cumberland Ave. on Nov. 10 at 4:21 a.m.

7000-block of West Higgins Ave. on Nov. 10 at 4:34 a.m.

4700-block of North Milwaukee Ave. on Nov. 10 at 4:44 a.m.

3400-block of West Irving Park Rd. on Nov. 10 at 4:50 a.m.

5300-block of North Milwaukee Ave. on Nov. 11 at 3:05 a.m.

5300-block of North Milwaukee Ave. on Nov. 11 at 3:07 a.m.

4300-block of North Elston Ave. on Nov. 11 at 4:04 a.m.

2600-block of North Elston Ave. on Nov. 11 at 4:27 a.m.

Police said the suspects wear dark clothing, face masks and gloves. They were seen driving a silver sedan and a dark colored sedan.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 24--5-065.

