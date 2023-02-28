WATCH LIVE

CPD release image of suspect in armed robbery on CTA Red Line Grand station platform

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 10:58PM
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 10:58PM
Chicago police released an image of a man wanted in an armed robbery on the CTA Red Line platform at the Grande Avenue station recently.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are hoping someone recognizes a man wanted for a robbery on the CTA Red Line.

CPD released a surveillance image of the suspect Tuesday.

Police said the suspect was on the platform of the Grand Red Line station on North Sate Street on Feb. 19, when he approached a 19-year-old man, told him he had a gun, and threatening him, and then demanded his property. The suspect then fled the scene.

If you have any information about the man in the surveillance photo, contact Chicago police.

