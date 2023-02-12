WATCH LIVE

Chicago crime: Police release images of 5 suspects in robbery, attack on CTA Red Line platform

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 12, 2023 12:09PM
The Chicago Police Department released images of suspects in an attack and robbery on a CTA Red Line platform in South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police have released the pictures of five people wanted for attacking and robbing a man at a CTA Red Line station.

The attack happened last Saturday, around 2 a.m., on the platform at the Harrison stop in South Loop, police said.

Police said the group of four men and one woman attacked the victim and robbed him.

Police asked anyone with information to call them.

