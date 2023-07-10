Chicago crime: Group carries out 11 armed robberies on Northwest Side over weekend, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rash of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side has police warning people to be on alert.

Chicago police said just this weekend, there have been 11 robberies spanning from North Milwaukee Avenue to West North Avenue.

Police said in all the attacks, a group of masked men in a car approach victims, hold them at gunpoint and demand money or their cell phone.

Most of the robberies happen early in the morning before 6 a.m., according to police.

Police asked anyone with information about the robberies to contact them at 312-746-7394.

