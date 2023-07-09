Armed group threatens victims, then robs them, all while riding Divvy bikes: Chicago police

An armed group is carrying out Chicago robberies, mostly in the Loop, while riding Divvy bikes, according to police.

15 robberies have been reported so far, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police said a group of two to four people threatens their victims before steals their belongings, all while riding Divvy bikes, in most cases.

In one case, they even stole a victim's car.

"I just think it's nuts, like, the whole idea. They just get on these bikes and go away," said Felicia Davis, who works downtown.

Police are now searching for the armed group steering into trouble in the bike lanes.

"I'm surprised they're using the Divvy bikes, because I feel like that's pretty easily tracked," said Brandon Wong.

Police said the group targeted multiple people in more than one dozen attacks with their crime spree, spanning days. They all happened in the early morning hours, mostly in Chicago's Loop.

The first robbery happened on June 19 in the 100 block of South State Street at about 2:30 a.m.

Then, six more happened on June 25 at the following times and locations:

400 block of South LaSalle Street at 1:50 a.m.

0-100 block of North Michigan Avenue at 2:04 a.m.

0-100 block of West Congress Parkway at 2:16 a.m.

100 block of North Dearborn Avenue at 2:40 a.m.

0-100 block of East Madison Street at 3:00 a.m.

0-100 block of South Wells Street at 4:22 a.m.

And then, six more one day later:

600 block of South Plymouth Center at 5:20 a.m.

600 block of South State Street at 5:30 a.m.

0-100 block of South Michigan Avenue at 5:35 a.m.

1100 block of South Michigan Avenue at 5:50 a.m.

1100 block of South Michigan Avenue at 6:00 a.m.

1100 block of South Wabash Avenue at 6:50 a.m.

The most recent robberies, two of them, happened on Friday morning. The first happened in the 100 block of North State Street at 1:05 a.m., and another happened in the 0-100 block of West Washington Street at 1:45 a.m.

"Hopefully they stop, or if they are listening, then please stop. There are other ways to make money," Wong said.

Investigators said the group is made up of two to four male suspects believed to be between 15 and 25 years old. They were seen wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, dark jeans and black ski masks.

People who walk along these streets are hoping to stay clear of the criminals until they're caught.

"I think, as a single woman, it's definitely scary, especially if I have a late night at the office and I have to walk back. I'm by myself, like, already kind of nervous, but just knowing that is happening is just one more step of, like, 'Oh, my goodness.' Like, you have to be really, really careful," Davis said.

Police said to remain calm if you are approached by this group and try to remember any physical characteristics like tattoos or scars, but never try to chase after them.

