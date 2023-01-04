Burglars use trash cans to cart stolen merchandise out of Mag Mile store: VIDEO

A trio of burglars used trash cans to cart merchandise out of a Michigan Avenue store on Christmas morning, in this video released by Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a trio of burglars who used trash cans to cart merchandise out of a Michigan Avenue store on Christmas morning.

Police said the three men were caught on surveillance video breaking into a store in the 800-block of North Michigan Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. on Christmas.

The burglars broke the front windows of the store to get in, stuffed merchandise into two blue garbage bins and then used the bins to take the goods to a waiting vehicle, a white van.

The first suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build wearing a black jacket with a hood, light pants and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a Black male with a medium build, wearing a black hat, black hooded jacket, dark pants and black shoes. The third suspect is described as a Black male with a large build, wearing a black hat, black jacket with fur around the hood, dark pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about these suspects, contact police at 312-746-9661.