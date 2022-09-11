Chicago police hope to prevent catalytic converter thefts with spray paint

The hope is for neon-colored paint to deter thieves from taking the converters, or at least make them easier to track down.

The catalytic converter price for replacement can be as much as $5,000, so one CPD district is trying to stop the thefts in the first place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The pouring rain was not enough to stop Chicago police officers from trying to prevent a reoccurring crime happening around the city: catalytic converters thefts.

Chicago police hosted an event near Logan Square on Sunday. Fifty cars were registered to get their converters spray painted.

"This is devastating," said Chicago Police Commander Elizabeth Collazo. "You coming out to your car and then finding out that your catalytic converter was stolen. You know, people don't have the money to pay for this."

The idea for the event came from a concerned neighbor.

Cherie Travis never had her converter stolen, but she heard about a similar prevention event hosted by Evanston police and brought that up to the 14th District Police Department.

"I want to make my community better," Travis said. "I just feel like this is a problem that we should be able to solve."

"Catalytic converters theft is rampant and anything one can do to protect one's own property is important," said resident Robert Fields, who got his catalytic converter spray-painted.

Collazo said there are reports of catalytic converters being stolen every single day in Chicago.

That's why efforts like these are so critical. The hope is for neon-colored paint to deter thieves from taking the converters, or at least make them easier to track down.

Police said SUVs and Toyota Priuses have been among the most common targets.

Last month, police said a man was shot in Rogers Park while trying to stop a thief from taking the catalytic converter from his Prius.

Catalytic converters are parts that could cost you more than $1,000 to replace, and industry shortages have kept people waiting months for a new one to come in.

The hope is to continue events like Sunday's around Chicago with the 18th District hosting another one on Sept. 18. People can register by calling the community policing office.