Chicago police issues alert for child luring attempt at North Side park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community alert has been issued by Chicago police after a man tried to lure a young girl.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Pottawattomie Park in Rogers Park, police said.

Police said a man approached and invited the girl to his home in exchange for money. A person nearby intervened and helped the girl into the park's fieldhouse, where 911 was called.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8200 and anonymous tips can be submitted to TIPSOFT.COM Reference - RD# JG253121.

