Chicago police investigating 3 NW Side robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a three robberies on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

The first occurred at about 4:35 a.m. in the 2400-block of West Cortland Street, police said.

A 56-year-old man was outside when three male suspects got out of a blue sedan, battered the victim and took his belongings, police said.

The suspects then got back in the blue sedan and fled southbound down an alley, police said. The victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in fair condition.

The second robbery occurred at about 4:50 a.m. in the 3200-block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.

A 63-year-old man was standing outside when police said four people pulled up in a red sedan.

Three suspects armed with guns got out of the sedan and demanded money form the victim, who complied, police said.

The suspects got back in the sedan and fled. No one was injured.

In the third robbery, police said a 29-year-old woman was walking in the 2200-block of North California Avenue at about 4:55 a.m. when police said two male suspects armed with guns got out of a blue sedan.

The suspects stole the victim's personal belongings before fleeing in the sedan, police said. The victim was not injured.

No one is in custody in connection with any of the robberies and police have not said if they are linked. Area Five detectives are investigating.