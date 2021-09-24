dogs

3 dogs found safe, reunited with owner after doggie daycare transport van stolen in Lakeview

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three dogs are reunited with their owner after the Dogaholics doggie daycare transport van they were in was stolen Thursday afternoon in Lakeview on the North Side.

Just before 5 p.m., an employee parked the white van in an alley behind the business in the 3600 block of North Southport Avenue with a Great Dane and two short-haired pointers inside, Chicago police said.

The driver left the keys in the ignition, with the doors locked, while he ran inside to grab another set of keys, according to police and Dogaholics general manager Ben Montgomery.

When the driver returned someone was driving away in the van, police said.

Dogaholics offers pet grooming, boarding and daycare services. Montgomery said the driver was preparing to bring the three dogs back to their home.

All three dogs - Keith, Pappy, and Stella - belong to the same owner, Montgomery said. The Great Dane is about one year old and the short-haired pointer siblings are closer to five years old, according to Montgomery.

The van was located a few hours later in the 1600 block of S. Lawndale after a concerned citizen called police, according to CPD. All three dogs were found inside the vehicle unharmed.

Montgomery said nothing like this has ever happened at their business.

No one is in custody, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this post.
More TOP STORIES News