3 robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were robbed at gunpoint as they walked in the Lakeview neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.
The victims were on the sidewalk in the 600-block of West Cornelia Avenue when police said two male suspects armed with handguns approached.
The suspects took the victims' cell phones and wallets before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan, police said.
No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
