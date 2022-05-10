3 robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were robbed at gunpoint as they walked in the Lakeview neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The victims were on the sidewalk in the 600-block of West Cornelia Avenue when police said two male suspects armed with handguns approached.

The suspects took the victims' cell phones and wallets before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

