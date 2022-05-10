chicago police department

Chicago Police Department memo cancels all officers' days off over Memorial Day Weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Even though Memorial Day is three weeks away, Chicago police officials are ramping up staffing to head off possible holiday weekend violence later this month.

An internal CPD memo obtained by the ABC7 I-Team Monday night, and now being read at police district roll calls, orders that all days off be canceled for one full week between Tuesday May 24 and the following Tuesday, May 31.


Officers may also be put on 12 hour work shifts during that time "if operational needs arise" according to the memo. It is expected that downtown retail corridors will get special attention during that period as well.

CPD has increased staffing levels at times in recent years after especially high-crime weekends, but typically canceling just one day off across ranks. According to the police department order, the upcoming holiday will require that officers work straight through their regularly scheduled off days.
