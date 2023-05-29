Man charged with assault after allegedly trying to bring machete into Dirksen Federal Building

Leonard Delaney has been charged with assault after allegedly trying to bring a machete knife into the Dirksen Federal Building in the Chicago Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is facing charges on Monday for allegedly trying to bring a machete into a federal courthouse in Chicago.

Leonard Delaney has been charged with assaulting a federal judicial employee after prosecutors said he tried to enter the Dirksen Federal Courthouse with a 14-inch machete earlier this month.

Pictures from court documents show an employee reportedly jamming a foot inside a revolving door to keep Delaney from getting inside.

A detention hearing for Delaney is scheduled for Friday. Further information was not immediately available.

