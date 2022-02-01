chicago crime

Chicago murders, shootings, carjackings down from last year, CPD's January crime stats show

791 guns off the street in January, CPD says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago Crime: Murders, shootings, carjackings down from last January, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department released January crime stats on Tuesday.

Citywide, 48 people were killed last month. That's a 13% decline compared to January 2021, police said.

There were 219 people shot compared to 241 last year, data showed.

RELATED: Area residents gather to protest Chicago violence against kids, women in 2022 so far

Residents throughout the Chicago area are planning protests to remember those already killed by gun violence in 2022.



It comes as police said they took 791 guns off the street in January. That also includes the recovery of 65 assault weapons, a 76% increase compared to last year.

The Vehicular Hijacking Task Force continues to work with local, county, state and federal partners.

Overall, vehicular hijackings are down 23% compared to January 2011, according to police.
