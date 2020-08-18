Man wanted for indecent exposure on Near North Side, Gold Coast: CPD community alert

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who has allegedly repeatedly exposed himself to residents on the Near North Side and Gold Coast.

According to a CPD community alert, on July 30 around 4:45 p.m. the man approached people in the area, exposed himself and masturbated in front of them.

Police said the suspect has behaved this way on numerous other occasions in alleys near the first block of West Goethe Street, as well as in the area of Clark and Division Avenues.

Police described the suspect as a 6-foot tall man, possibly ages 30-35 with short, black hair, long, gray cargo shorts, no shirt, an orange backpack that says "caviar" in white letters, and black gym shoes with white bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 3120744-8261.
