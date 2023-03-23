Same Pilsen thief caught on camera stealing packages, bike, golf bag, neighbors say

The man on a bike is also seen going around the rear of the buildings taking a bike and a golf bag, and then leaving quickly.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Pilsen resident made a startling discovery on her back porch Wednesday morning.

"Open my door and I see a man standing there in a jacket with a hood, surgical mask on, latex gloves on," she said. "And he quickly paused, so I knew he wasn't supposed to be there, and he ran away."

The neighbor did not want to be identified but she and other neighbors shared video of what they say is the same man taking packages from two buildings in the 700 block of West 17th Street and the same block of 17th Place prior to accessing the resident's back porch.

The man on a bike is also seen going around the rear of the buildings taking a bike and a golf bag, and then leaving quickly.

"The fact that he entered my property, breaking and entering, it's really disturbing," the resident said. "It's a violation of privacy and I want other neighbors to be aware and be on guard."

Another resident who also did not want to be identified shared her reaction.

"It just adds an element of uncertainty and a little bit of frustration and a little fear actually," she said.

Chicago police said so far, they have one reported theft on 17th Street. Regardless, the neighbors tells us they have already taken additional measures to secure their buildings.