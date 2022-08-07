Crime Stoppers seeks leads in teen's unsolved Homan Square shooting death

Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out fliers Saturday, trying to generate tips in the killing of 14-year old Maleek Smith.

CHICAGO -- Cook County Crime Stoppers are working to gather new information about a teen's murder on Chicago's West Side.

Maleek Smith, 14, was shot to death in April near West Flournoy Street and Central Park Avenue, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Crime Stoppers was out Saturday passing out flyers and speaking to residents hoping to churn up new information.

Chicago police have not released any information regarding the case, but are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

Crime Stoppers and police are also seeking information on the killing of Stephen Perkins, who was shot to death in the city's Austin neighborhood in June.

Anyone with information regarding these two incidents is asked to call Cook County Crime Stoppers.