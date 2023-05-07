Chicago police issue alert after Northwest Side construction business burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department issued a warning Sunday about recent burglaries to businesses on the Northwest Side, specifically construction services businesses.

At least seven businesses were targeted last month, police said. Thieves stole construction equipment, vehicles, trailers and tools from those businesses.

In each burglary, two male suspects broke into private lots by cutting through locks or surrounding fencing, police said. The suspects drove a maroon pick-up truck in each case. In some cases, they loaded stolen property onto a trailer attached to the truck.

No one is in custody at this time. Police continue to investigate.

Police asked anyone with information about the recent crimes to contact Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-7394.

Incident times and locations:

3200-block of West Addison Street on April 5 at 3:30 a.m.

3000-block of North Tripp Avenue on April 6 at 12:00 p.m.

4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue on April 7 at 12:00 p.m.

4100-block of West Parker Avenue on April 7 at 3:00 p.m.

4400-block of West Belmont Avenue on April 12 at 5:30 a.m.

1600-block of North Western Avenue on April 14 at 4:00 p.m.

2700-block of North Central Avenue on April 27 at 3:00 p.m.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood