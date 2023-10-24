WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Burglars use 2 vehicles to smash into River North store, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 24, 2023 4:14PM
Burglars use 2 vehicles to smash into River North store
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said thieves using two vehicles to smash into a River North store Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves using two vehicles to smash into a River North Store Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

About five to six burglars broke into a store in the 700-block of North Franklin Street at about 5:51 a.m., police said.

The group used a white Dodge Charger and a pickup truck to break into the store and then stole merchandise, police said.

The suspects then left in the pickup truck and another waiting vehicle, leaving the Charger behind, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW