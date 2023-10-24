Chicago police said thieves using two vehicles to smash into a River North store Tuesday morning.

Burglars use 2 vehicles to smash into River North store, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves using two vehicles to smash into a River North Store Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

About five to six burglars broke into a store in the 700-block of North Franklin Street at about 5:51 a.m., police said.

The group used a white Dodge Charger and a pickup truck to break into the store and then stole merchandise, police said.

The suspects then left in the pickup truck and another waiting vehicle, leaving the Charger behind, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

