Woman stabbed several time while sitting in vehicle on SW Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed several times on the Southwest Side Thursday, according to Chicago police.

The 31-year-old victim was sitting in her vehicle in the 7400 block of S. Pulaski just before 5:40 p.m. when an unknown offender pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the woman multiple time in the body, police said.

The woman was taken to Christ Hospital.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.