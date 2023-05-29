French bulldog stolen at gunpoint during walk in Portage Park returned home

Chicago police are looking for the person who stole a French bulldog named Peppa while its owner was out walking her in Portage Park Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The dog stolen when its owner was badly beaten and robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side last week has been returned.

Alicja Pierzchala said Monday her French bulldog, Peppa, is home safe.

Pierzchala said she is very thankful for those who helped get her dog back, but did not want to share any details about how Peppa was found.

Pierzchala was walking the dog about 7:45 p.m. last Wednesday in the 5800-block of West Giddings Street in Portage Park when the attack happened.

She adopted the dog nearly two months ago, rescuing it from being put down.

"She was sniffing, walking, all of a sudden behind of me I felt pressure," Pierzchala said.

She said she struggled with the person, who beat her while trying to take the dog, all the while with a gun pointed at her.

"He yelled at me, 'Give me your dog,' and then I tried to fight, and he put the gun here, here and finally here," she said.

Pierzchala said she ended up falling on the ground and was taken to the hospital. She suffered bad cuts to her wrists, forehead and a concussion.

"We're just thankful my mom is safe," her daughter Angelica Pierzchala said.

Alicja Pierzchala said when she last spoke with detectives, they told her they collected some evidence and surveillance video, but so far police do not have anyone in custody.

