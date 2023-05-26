Woman attacked, French bulldog stolen at gunpoint during walk in Portage Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwest Side woman was badly beaten and had her dog stolen at gunpoint while she was walking her Wednesday night.

Alicja Pierzchala said she was walking her French bulldog Peppa along West Giddings near Menard in Portage Park when the attack happened. She had adopted the dog nearly two months ago, rescuing it from being put down.

"I just walk with my Peppa. She was sniffing, walking, all of a sudden behind of me I felt pressure," Pierzchala said.

She said she struggled with the person, who beat her while trying to take the dog, all the while with a gun pointed at her.

"He yelled at me, 'Give me your dog,' and then I tried to fight and he put the gun here, here and finally here," she said.

Pierzchala said she ended up falling on the ground and was taken to the hospital. She suffered bad cuts to her wrists, forehead and a concussion.

"We're just thankful my mom is safe," said her daughter Angelica Pierzchala. "Hopefully we can find our Peppa and bring her home."

Alicja said when she last spoke with detectives, they told her they collected some evidence and surveillance video, but so far police do not have anyone in custody.