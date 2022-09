Woman stabbed, pepper sprayed in West Englewood attack, Chicago police say

Police say the 31-year old victim was stabbed above her left eye and in the back of the neck.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police say a woman was stabbed and pepper sprayed after leaving a home on Chicago's South Side Friday.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 1500-block of West 62nd Street in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police say the 31-year-old victim was stabbed above her left eye and in the back of the neck.

She is still in the hospital but is expected to be OK.