Pink tour coming to Chicago's Wrigley Field in summer 2023

Pink is bringing her tour to Chicago's Wrigley Field for summer 2023. Special guest include rocker Pat Benatar, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Grammy Award-winning performer Pink is bringing her 21-city tour to Chicago next summer.

Her "Summer Carnival 2023 Tour" includes Wrigley Field on August 12.

Pink's special guests at Wrigley include rocker Pat Benatar, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 21 through the Cubs and Live Nation.