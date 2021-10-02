wrigley field

Race to Wrigley 5K takes runners through Lakeview for good cause

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands will lace up their running shoes and hit the pavement Saturday morning for a good cause.

It's the 16th annual Race to Wrigley 5K, benefiting Cubs Charities.

That money will go toward helping cancer patients at Advocate Children's Hospital, and runners get to support the cause by running right into the ballpark.

The Race to Wrigley 5K steps off at 8 a.m., taking runners through Lakeview and then into the friendly confines, even onto the warning track, before a photo finish near the marquee.

It's the 16th annual event, which organizers said benefits Cubs Charities with a goal of supporting families through sport.
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowrigleyvillelakeviewrunningcubswrigley fieldchicago cubs
