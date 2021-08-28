triathlon

Life Time Chicago Triathlon returns in-person after 2020 virtual event

By Maher Kawash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Life Time Chicago Triathlon returned to the city Saturday after going virtual last year due to the pandemic.

More than 1,000 people were expected to be on the North Side for the event Saturday -- from 47 states and five countries. And half of them are kids.

The youngest registrant is 7 and the oldest is 87, organizers said.

The Life Time Chicago Triathlon started with those kids jumping into the water by Foster Beach. That portion of the race is expected to take about 15 minutes for the 200 meters before they make their way to a 4-and-a-half mile bike ride and roughly mile and a half run.

The adults get underway later Saturday morning.

Those outside Saturday were just happy to have the event back in-person again.

It'll run through the morning, and COVID vaccinations and testing are available on-site throughout the race.
