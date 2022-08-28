Stunt drivers caught on video taking over Chicago streets again near McCormick Place

FULL VIDEO: Illegal stunt drivers can be seen taking over the intersection of 25th Street and King Drive near McCormick Place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dangerous drivers have once again been caught on camera shutting down traffic and performing illegal stunts on Chicago streets, with onlookers just inches away from being run over.

Those who live near 25th & Martin Luther King Drive said they have been waking up to the sounds of screeching tires for several weekends now.

"Making a lot of noise, doing donuts and you can't sleep because it's so loud," said Samson Poon, who lives nearby.

"It's absolutely unbelievable," neighbor Dennis Alexander said. "I can't even put it into words. Three hundred to 400 young people just converge on this community and it becomes gridlock."

Video from overnight Friday shows massive crowds clogging the streets as they watched drivers spinning donuts around a roundabout. Fresh tire marks could still be seen on the street.

"The speed that they are racing around the statue here, and they're hanging out of cars," Alexander said. "And for me, what wakes me up is not the noise, it's the smell of rubber burning."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time people have descended upon this Near South Side community. Neighbors shared video from last year of people setting a ring of fire around the same roundabout.

"They must be organizing on social media because they seem to know exactly where to come, when to come and they also know when to leave," Alexander said.

Chicago police arrested two men in Friday night's incident, and one car was impounded.

Jose Castillo, 18, is charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct, and 18-year-old Juan Venegas was cited for possessing a pellet gun, disorderly conduct, and multiple traffic violations.

"Hopefully it stops these hooligans from causing trouble because we just want to sleep in peace," Poon said.

City council members passed an ordinance last month that allows the city to impound vehicles that "drift" and drag race, even if cops aren't there at the time. People hope this will urge those wreaking havoc on their neighborhood to stop.

"So happy to hear that that has been addressed," Alexander said. "Very much so. But I think we need to get in front of it."

Neighbors also suggested police add extra patrols in this area over the weekend, knowing how frequently it happens.