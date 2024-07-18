2 sentenced to probation in 2022 Clearing street racing crash that killed pedestrian

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men accused of street racing before a pedestrian was struck and killed in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood 2022 were sentenced to probation earlier this week, court records show.

Both Aaron Guerrero and Noe Garcia pleaded guilty Tuesday to reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.

Aggravated street racing charges were dropped.

They each were sentenced to 30 months probation and 300 hours of community service, court records show.

The two pleaded not guilty in March of last year, before changing their pleas.

Police said Chicago man Guerrero was at the wheel of the car that struck and killed 40-year-old Shawman Meireis in a crosswalk.

Police said at the time they believed the crash was connected to other drag racing and stunt driving incidents in the city. The crash happened in August 2022 near 64th Street and Cicero Avenue.

Meireis had been visiting from Florida.

