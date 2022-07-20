Street racing Chicago: City Council to take up ordinance addressing drifting cars, drag races

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An ordinance that could help stop drag racing in the area goes before the Chicago City Council Wednesday.A vote could come Wednesday to impose harsh fines on drivers caught drag racing on city streets.For weeks now, residents have been dealing with blocked streets and people drag racing or drifting in their cars.Some aldermen came together, proposing the ordinance which would allow police to impound cars involved.Residents have said they are fed up."I can't tell you the number of times I've been woken up, 1:30, 2, 2:30 in the morning, and sometimes it goes on for almost two hours," Pat Glatz said.Video from drifting cars in the West Loop recently surfaced."It's very, very dangerous," 18th Ward Alderman Derrick Curtis said. "We're not only trying to protect the lives of our constituents, but we're trying to protect your life and your audience's lives. So I'm asking and pleading that you find a new hobby."Wednesday's City Council meeting taking up the ordinance will begin at 10 a.m. at City Hall.