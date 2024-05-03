Chicago drive-by shooting injured 2, 1 critically, in Jackson Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city's Jackson Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police said the victims were standing in a gas station in the 6700-block of South Jeffery just before 7:30 p.m. when someone pulled up in a dark-colored sedan and opened fire.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 35-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody and the shooting remains under investigation, Chicago police said.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood