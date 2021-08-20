Chicago indoor mask mandate takes effect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10957569" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Allison Arwady explains why Chicago is reinstating an indoor mask mandate.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's indoor mask mandate officially came back into effect Friday morning.Starting Friday, all residents age two or older must wear masks inside bars and restaurants, stores, theaters, health clubs and other indoor spaces, vaccinated or not."Our goal is to stay open," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said earlier this week. "I don't expect that this will be an indefinite, forever mask requirement."There are some exceptions. Masks may be removed while eating or drinking in bars, restaurants or other establishments. They can also be taken off during specific activities that require their removal, like getting a facial at a salon.The move comes with Chicago now averaging more than 400 new cases of COVID per day.For now, hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively low, but if they rise, the city could consider capacity limits, something many business owners say would be disastrous."There's a lot of restaurants, even myself, will close temporarily if there's a restriction on occupancy," said Sam Sanchez of the Illinois Restaurant Association.City officials said if they find people not obeying the masking mandate inside of businesses, they may give the owner a warning or in some cases- a citation.