Chicago police: 2 children injured, 1 critically, in fire after incendiary device thrown at home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children were injured, one critically, after Chicago police said someone threw an incendiary device into a house in Englewood Sunday night, starting a fire.
The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 6100-block of South Carpenter Street.
Investigators said that some type of incendiary device was thrown to the rear of the house, which started the fire.
A man and four children were able to escape from the fire, but a child remained inside. Firefighters were able to make entry and rescue the four-year-old boy.
The four-year-old boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition with smoke inhalation, police said. A nine-year-old boy was transported to the hospital in good condition with smoke inhalation.
The fire and the circumstances surrounding it are under investigation.