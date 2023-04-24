Chicago police: 2 children injured, 1 critically, in fire after incendiary device thrown at home

Chicago police said two children were injured, one critically, in a fire after an incendiary device was thrown into an Englewood home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children were injured, one critically, after Chicago police said someone threw an incendiary device into a house in Englewood Sunday night, starting a fire.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 6100-block of South Carpenter Street.

Investigators said that some type of incendiary device was thrown to the rear of the house, which started the fire.

A man and four children were able to escape from the fire, but a child remained inside. Firefighters were able to make entry and rescue the four-year-old boy.

The four-year-old boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition with smoke inhalation, police said. A nine-year-old boy was transported to the hospital in good condition with smoke inhalation.

The fire and the circumstances surrounding it are under investigation.