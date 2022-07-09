car into building

Car crashes into Near North Side restaurant outdoor patio, door, 6 injured: Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six outdoor diners were hurt when a car jumped a curb and crashed into a Near North Side restaurant late Friday night, Chicago fire officials said.

According to Chicago police, it happened around 8 p.m. as the driver of silver Lexus sedan was trying to pass up a Toyota Prius southbound in the 1200-block of North Wells Street.

The Lexus clipped the Toyota, lost control, jumped the curb and came onto the sidewalk before crashing into the restaurant, CPD said.

Video of the scene shows the vehicle smashed into Uproar's outdoor patio and front door.

The people who were struck were eating at an outside table, police said. Five were taken to hospitals for treatment. The hospitalized include two men and three women. Everyone is expected to be okay.

Fire officials said the driver of the car ran away.

Chicago police have not yet commented on the incident.
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidecar crashhit and runchicago crimerestaurantcar into buildingchicago fire department
