Chicago firefighters responding to extra-alarm high-rise fire in Kenwood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was critically injured as the Chicago Fire Department responds to an extra-alarm fire in a South Side high-rise Wednesday morning.

The fire has spread to the 15th, 16 and 17th floors of a building in the 4800-block of South Lake Park Avenue, CFD said.

Video from the Chicago Fire Department showed flames shooting out from the side of the high-rise.

CFD said one person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.