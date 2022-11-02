Man, 68, seriously injured in South Chicago fire, CFD officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department said a 68-year-old man was seriously injured in a fire Wednesday.

Fire officials said the blaze broke out in a building in South Chicago at 91st and South Chicago Avenue. According to CFD, the victim was smoking while using oxygen, which ignited the fire.

The man suffered burns to the face and throat as a result He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious to critical condition.

It was not known how much damage the fire caused to other units in the building or if any other residents were displaced as a result. No further details have been released.